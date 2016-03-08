Ancelotti determined to help bring Chelsea, Inter and Milan target to Napoli

29 March at 11:00
According to what has been reported by Il Mattino today, Carlo Ancelotti is very keen on having Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella added to his squad; after a failed attempt in January to sign the Italian starlet.

Barella scored his first goal for Italy last week; finding the back of the net in a European Championship qualifier against Finland. Barella has already admitted that he will be leaving Cagliari in the summer; with a number of clubs interested in signing the youngster, valued at around €60m.

Barella turned down a chance to move to Chelsea in January; the Premier League side intent on signing the Italian starlet beforehand. Inter Milan and AC Milan are both also interested in Barella's signature and look to perhaps be considered favourites; yet Ancelotti remains hopeful that he can help lure the midfielder to Naples.

Ancelotti has, as per Il Mattino's reports, been expressing his admiration of Barella to the Naples board and president Aurelio de Laurentiis; leading many to speculate that the midfielder could, in fact, join Ancelotti at Napoli and develop into a world class player.

