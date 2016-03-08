Ancelotti doesn't want to destroy Sarri's job
17 September at 19:35Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press in his UCL pre-game conference, here is what he had to say on the matter (via Reuters):
" UCL game? Well I played there two times: once in 1988 as a player and then again in 2006 as a coach. In both cases, it went pretty well for us, let's hope the positive trend continues. Group stage? Well it certainly won't be easy for us but we are excited to be here and we want to take things one step at a time. Insigne? Lorenzo could play anywhere, the important thing is that he continues like this. He played against Fiorentina as we hope that he plays tomorrow as well. It will be up to the medical staff. I think that we have a competitive team. We might not have the international experience that some teams have but we are happy to be here. Style of play? Well I want to keep adding my ideas without destroying what was previously accomplished by Sarri. Tomorrow's game? It won't be easy, it is never easy to play in Belgrade...".
