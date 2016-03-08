Ancelotti drops big hint about Napoli signing Man Utd target
06 May at 14:35Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a substantial hint about the partenopei trying to sign PSV star and Man United target Hirving Lozano.
The Mexican has been linked with a move to United ever since he was at Pachuca before joining PSV. This season, he has impressed for the club and was also very important for Mexico in their FIFA World Cup campaign last year.
After Napoli's win over Cagliari, Ancelotti was talking to the press about what he wants in an attacking player that the club might sign in the summer.
He said: "We are looking for an attacker. I do not give importance to the physical structure, but to the ability to move and attack the depth. We are looking for a player to improve the offensive quality."
Lozano has appeared in 30 Eredivisie games this season, scoring 17 times and assisting eight times. His season though has already ended for them, as he has a suffered an injury due to which he's out for the campaign already.
Go to comments