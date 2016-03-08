Ancelotti drops big hint about Napoli signing Man Utd target

06 May at 14:35
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a substantial hint about the partenopei trying to sign PSV star and Man United target Hirving Lozano.

The Mexican has been linked with a move to United ever since he was at Pachuca before joining PSV. This season, he has impressed for the club and was also very important for Mexico in their FIFA World Cup campaign last year.

After Napoli's win over Cagliari, Ancelotti was talking to the press about what he wants in an attacking player that the club might sign in the summer.

He said: "We are looking for an attacker. I do not give importance to the physical structure, but to the ability to move and attack the depth. We are looking for a player to improve the offensive quality."

Lozano has appeared in 30 Eredivisie games this season, scoring 17 times and assisting eight times. His season though has already ended for them, as he has a suffered an injury due to which he's out for the campaign already.


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.