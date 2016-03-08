Ancelotti drops transfer hint for Liverpool target
20 October at 13:55Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has possibly dropped a hint about the partenopei's possible move for Nicolo Barella.
While Barella has been linked with a move to a host of Serie A clubs, but has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in the past few weeks.
During Ancelotti's recent pre-game press conference ahead of the game against Udinese, he said: "He's stronger than me when I was his age, he's a great team player. "
