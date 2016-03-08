Ancelotti eager to bring Real’s Rodriguez to Everton
31 December at 15:15English Premier League outfit Everton’s manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bring Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s playmaker James Rodriguez to Goodison Park as his first signing, as per AS cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Colombia international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital since the summer transfer window but a serious injury to winger Marco Asensio changed his fate and the former AS Monaco winger ended up staying with the Los Blancos.
As per the latest report, Ancelotti—who tried to sign Rodriguez when he was in charge of the Italian Serie A giants Napoli in the summer transfer window—is now interested in bringing the player to Everton as his first signing.
It is believed that Real are asking for a fee of €42 million for the former FC Porto winger and it will be interesting to see if Everton can come up with an offer close to that amount.
