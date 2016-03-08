Ancelotti: 'England attracted me before Napoli came calling'
24 August at 12:35Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he was considering a move back to England before he accepted an offer from the partenopei earlier this summer.
Ancelotti's opening game as the Napoli boss saw the Naples based side lock horns with Lazio last weekend. While they did go down early in the game, but scored twice later to complete the comeback and seal a 2-1 win.
In an interview that Ancelotti gave to L'Equipe, he revealed that he was looking to move back to England before Napoli came calling. The Italian said: "Napoli approached me and I wanted to go back to Italy, I did not make it an economic matter.
"England attracted me, but when I was contacted by Napoli, I told myself that the time had come to return, the last experience abroad had helped me.I did not train any of the players who are here.
"I'm curious to know them better and they are curious to see how I train. I saw that their defensive phase is perfect, I have nothing to explain. In attack, however, I would like to change things, maybe play a little more vertically ".
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
