Ancelotti explains difference between Napoli, Psg and Chelsea

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti held a press conference on Friday ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A tie against Lazio.



“I am thrilled to be here”, Ancelotti said.



“Unfortunately this first game of the season will be marked by the tragedy of Genoa. I can’t reveal the formation because players don’t know it yet. I have a few doubts and there are many players that deserve to play. The system won’t change but what I want to see now is more balanced, we didn’t have much during the last few friendlies.”



“I’ve chosen Napoli because I want a different experience. Paris and London are calm cities but it’s all different in here. The passion and the enthusiasm of this club and these fans make it all more exciting.”



“We have some very good players that can play together without any problem. Many things have been said about the transfer window. I didn’t need a revolution, we didn’t sell our top players and I am satisfied.”



“I’ve only asked ADL not to sell our top players and he kept his word.”

