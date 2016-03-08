Carlo Ancelotti talked to media from the San Paolo press room after Napoli’s 3-2 win over AC Milan: “If Gattuso had won the game he’d be the master and I’d be his pupuil. That’s not how it works. We are two different managers, we love football and we have an amazing passion. Rino has even more passion and determination than me. He is doing an excellent job at AC Milan. They were penalized because they didn’t play the first game. I don’t think it’s easy to play here and they played a great game.”