"Formation? We defended with four as always, only the construction changed from behind. I put three centrebacks, with the two midfielders and Mario Rui very wide to better manage the start of the game and avoid the strong pressure from them. I wanted them to take the ball at the beginning of the game, but yesterday we found a lot of difficulties, but we insisted and in the end, we were rewarded."

Insigne scored the winner in the 90th-minute after a beautiful cross by Callejon, who was set up with a nice flick from Mertens.