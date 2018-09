Ancelotti explains reasons for squad rotation for Sampdoria v Napoli

The manager of Naples, Carlo Ancelotti has explained the reason why he will rotate his players when his side face Sampdoria.



"If I do change some things, it's not just anyone who wants to keep the group motivated, not because anyone deserves to play less. Fortunately, there are 11 players who want to be on the field, "Carlo Ancelotti went to the press conference.