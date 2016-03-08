Ancelotti explodes: 'Referees, tell me that you were wrong!'

"Rizzoli, tell me and tell me you were wrong!", the manager commented on the Kjaer-Llorente situation during Napoli-Atalanta, which was heavily discussed.

Yesterday, there was a meeting between the clubs and the Serie A referees to discuss the upcoming games in the league, following the controversy of the first 12 rounds. As Corriere Dello Sport reports, things got a bit heated for Napoli's Carlo Ancelotti.