Ancelotti expresses his appreciation for James and Icardi

08 July at 21:00
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti today showed his approval to Mauro Icardi but insisted the player is still some way away but did confirm his interest in James from Real Madrid.

"He is a player I know well and he is true quality. Unfortunately, he is not a Napoli player yet...maybe he never will be, or maybe he will!

"Let's talk about James once he becomes a Napoli player, as we do with other players. If today a manager from another club spoke about a Napoli player, I wouldn't be happy," said Ancelotti.
 
Napoli have joined the race to sign Icardi and have offered the player a five-year deal, according to FcInterNews.it.
 
"Icardi is a great player, held in high esteem by all of us, by me as well," said Ancelotti.

"All these names of such important players...it is positive they are mentioned next to us."

Icardi would earn €7.5 million per season with the Partenopei, however, this is short of the €8 million wanted by the Icardi camp.
 
Icardi is thought to prefer a move to Turin over Naples.
 
It is very unlikely that Icardi will move to La Liga, despite persistent links from Spain with a move to Atletico Madrid.
 
Napoli are not in a hurry to complete a deal for Icardi, whereas Inter are keen to recoup €50-60 million as quickly as possible.
 
Inter would prefer to sell Icardi to Napoli than Juve, but the Nerazzurri only have so much power in these negotiations.

Napoli have currently put their negotiations for Lozano and Mino Raiola on hold while they wait work out the margins for Icardi.
 
Raiola has accepted a pause in the negotiation but will not stand idle. The Mexican also has many admirers from the Premier League.
 

