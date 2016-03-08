Ancelotti eyes Ibrahimovic as first singing after becoming Everton’s manager
19 December at 10:15Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a move for veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after becoming the manager of the English Premier League club Everton, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 60-year-old has been linked with a managerial post at the Goodison Park which is vacant after the sacking of Marco Silva few weeks ago.
There have been reports in the recent past that Ancelotti—who himself was sacked by the Italian Serie A giants Napoli last week—is set to become the manager of the Blues as early as Thursday or Friday.
As per the latest report, the former AC Milan manager has already identified his first signing as an Everton boss which is going to be veteran striker Ibrahimovic.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent on January 1, 2020 when his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end.
It is believed that Ancelotti was eager to have Ibrahimovic during his time at Napoli and is now looking to complete his wish in the coming days, but in England.
