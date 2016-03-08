Ancelotti gave OK for Insigne sale during the summer
04 October at 10:30According to the latest reports from the Corriere della Sera, the friction between Napoli and Lorenzo Insigne is not a new trend. During the summer just gone, Napoli would have transfer listed Insigne, even given the go ahead by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. However, there was not an offer considered worthwhile for the forward and therefore he remained.
This being said, it does not look like a marriage that will last much longer. The division between the two parties is growing and Insigne was not even present on the bench for Napoli's Champions League game against Genk on Wednesday.
