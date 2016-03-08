Ancelotti gives verdict on Lecce win: 'We made many mistakes, it wasn't perfect..'
22 September at 17:45Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has given his verdict on the club's 4-1 win over Lecce in the Serie A earlier today.
A Fernando Llorente brace and goals from Fabian Ruiz and Lorenzo Insigne were enough to put away the newly promoted side.
In the post game interview, Ancelotti gave his verdict on the win.
He said: "It's a group that gives a lot of confidence, it becomes normal to keep everyone fresh and motivated. It came out a beautiful match."
"We had adopted for an offensive module the two very full-backs, for the Fabiàn one in the first half like this, also to try to exploit the crosses. In the second we kept behind Malcuit, from the trocar upwards he becomes a great player quality."
He said: " We made some mistakes too much, some long game changes, it wasn't a perfect game, but we checked it well, even if in the first part it was a bit coy, it took time. At 3 pm it was not easy, but the team finished well, it is a physical point of view we are at the top."
The partenopei's next game will see them play Cagliari at home next weekend.
