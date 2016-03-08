Napoli are coming off a convincing home win on Matchday 6, and are now set to meet their old foes, and picking a team will be “tricky”, Carletto says.

Following last night’s 3-0 win over Parma, the Coach told Sky Italia that “Saturday’s lineup is a tough nut to crack” because many of the second-stringers used against Parma did very well for themselves.

“The nine [second stringers] who played today showed that they could have been lined up in previous games, too. Our attacking style depends a lot on the position of the full-backs, against Torino we attacked with Verdi and Callejon, while today it was the full-backs who gave us width.

Koulibaly has no problem playing every three days, while Insigne is especially on form. We need to make the most of a happy moment, as is the case with Lorenzo.

The former Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid Coach also explained his decision to move to Naples, saying that his choice was dictated “by the city’s passion and the club’s plans, we’re trying to change something and at the moment things are working well.”