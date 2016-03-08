Ancelotti: 'I am at Napoli for the league title. Milan? They play like Gattuso'

Napoli will be playing against Milan on Saturday as this will be a big game for both sides indeed. Ex-Milan coach\legend Carlo Ancelotti spoke to DAZN about his Napoli team, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Napoli? Well I wanted to return and coach in Italy. Also, I really believe in their project as I hope to bring them a league title. We have a lot of quality within our squad so we have important objectives. Gattuso's Milan? Character wise, he is the same! His Milan team plays like him, they are attentive, well organized, compact and aggressive. Did you see him becoming a coach? For certain things yes and for others no but the important thing is the passion, which he has a lot of. He has the tools to build an important coaching career".



