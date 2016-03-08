Ancelotti: I couldn't imagine to be first in a group with Liverpool and PSG

After the draw against Paris Saint-Germain, Carlo Ancelotti has commented on the performance of his Napoli at Sky Sport: "What did I say in the locker room between the first and the second time? We tried to change the attitude, we were too cautious in the first half, we left too much room to their central backs. The result had to be recovered, we put more pressure on the central defenders, for twenty minutes we played at the highest level, then we paid it in the final moments, trying to control and not attacking".



GROUP - "Pass the round? I don’t know how many chances we have, the scores with PSG are positive, we have the small advantage in direct matches on points against them. After the draw we did not expect to be first in the table in a group with Liverpool and PSG, we did not even expect the Red Star's victory. 200 benches? Yes. Napoli penalty kickers? Well, there was Insigne and there's Mertens, there's Milik, Insigne knows Buffon very well, that’s why he kicked it. "

Emanuele Giulianelli