Ancelotti: 'I'd take Ibrahimovic at Napoli..'

31 August at 15:55
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he would like to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the club for free.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic last played in Europe for Manchester United, who they joined on a free from Paris Saint-Germain. He stayed at Old Trafford for a season and left for LA Galaxy in the MLS.

In an interview that Carlo Ancelotti recently gave to Sky before their game against Juventus, he was asked about Zlatan.

He said: " Of course I'd take Ibrahimovic . It should come with a little discount, maybe even free."

On Aurelio de Laurentiis, he said: "He is one of the few presidents who has great respect for my work: he asks for information, but never puts his voice in the choices. He likes to listen but he stops there and then he is a great entrepreneur: he wants a healthy society."

On the Italian national team, he said: "I talked to the FIGC, but I am currently of the idea of ​​wanting to continue working every day. I love the daily relationship with the environment, with the players and with training. I always enjoy being on the field."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.