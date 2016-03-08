Ancelotti: 'I'd take Ibrahimovic at Napoli..'
31 August at 15:55Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he would like to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the club for free.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic last played in Europe for Manchester United, who they joined on a free from Paris Saint-Germain. He stayed at Old Trafford for a season and left for LA Galaxy in the MLS.
In an interview that Carlo Ancelotti recently gave to Sky before their game against Juventus, he was asked about Zlatan.
He said: " Of course I'd take Ibrahimovic . It should come with a little discount, maybe even free."
On Aurelio de Laurentiis, he said: "He is one of the few presidents who has great respect for my work: he asks for information, but never puts his voice in the choices. He likes to listen but he stops there and then he is a great entrepreneur: he wants a healthy society."
On the Italian national team, he said: "I talked to the FIGC, but I am currently of the idea of wanting to continue working every day. I love the daily relationship with the environment, with the players and with training. I always enjoy being on the field."
