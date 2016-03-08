Ancelotti: 'I will tell you if I call Ibrahimovic at Napoli'

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he will tell everyone if he calls Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the partenopei.



After the club's 2-0 win over Hellas Verona last night, Ancelotti was talking to the press and he said: ​: "No, I haven't heard it yet, but I'll do it. I'd tell him we're here waiting for him. I was lucky enough to train him.



"I follow him with affection and I saw that in 29 MLS games he scored 30 goals, and that out of 58 races in total, he scored 52. However, after I have called him, I will tell you everything."