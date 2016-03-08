Ancelotti: ‘I would like to stay at Napoli for a long time’
14 November at 17:15Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to DAZN in an interview about his arrival in Italy and what he has learnt so far as head coach of Napoli.
“The Scudetto must be a dream and not a utopia, if it were a utopia it would be a disaster, we can only reach it through a huge undertaking, we will always stay on our goal.
“The questions that annoy me most in the post-match are those on training choices. We coaches see the team for the whole week in training and on this we rely for our decisions: it is a matter of small details. Abroad after the game we speak for 10 minutes, in Italy instead we must stop for an hour with the various broadcasters and moreover live. Also for this reason I'm not surprised by the reactions of some coaches and I even understand them: in such situations, if they ask you the wrong question, ignorance can be triggered.
“When we are alone, he calls me dad, in the presence of the players he calls me Mr. The fact of calling Ancelotti is not very comfortable, but he is good at using it as a stimulus to improve himself It is part of a young, very well prepared and above all very motivated staff: this is very stimulating and fundamental for a person of my age.
“The future? I would like to live here for a long time, I like the air I breathe, even if I am a man from the North.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments