Ancelotti: 'If I was the PSG manager, I would have jumped off a bridge'
07 March at 23:55Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has taken aim at Thomas Tuchel by saying that if he were in his place, he would have jumped off a bridge after PSG's elimination at the hands of Manchester United.
United embarked on a sensational comeback in Paris yesterday, as they beat PSG 3-1 on the night to pick up a massive win on away goals, as the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate. United had lost the first leg 2-0.
After Napoli's 3-0 win over RB Salzburg in the Europa League, Ancelotti was talking to the press about PSG's loss and he said: "If I had been on the PSG bench maybe I would have taken the first bridge and I would have thrown myself down."
Ancelotti assessed Napoli's big win and said: "It's a good result, but there are still 90 minutes to play and no calculations are to be done. Today we did some good things, some less well and we have to work on these here, Insigne had played the whole game against Juve, unlike Milik and Mertens."
