Ancelotti :'It was a defense problem, it was a subdued performance overall'
03 April at 22:35Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has given his judgement of his side's 2-1 loss to Empoli, saying that it was a very subdued performance overall.
Napoli fell 18 points behind Juventus in the Serie A, making sure that Juve will win the Scudetto if they win the next two games. Goals from Diego Farias and Giovanni di Lorenzo helped Empoli to a crucial win in the bid to avoid relegation this season.
Ancelotti was talking to DAZN after the game and he assessed the loss saying that it was a subdued performance from the team overall.
He said: "Match subdued from beginning to end, deserved defeat, there is not much to say. We have to roll up our sleeves and think about the next game.
"The defeats are never physiological, we were messy, unattentive and we don't have following the plans.
"Defense? It was not a defense problem, it was a subdued performance in general. Training? We rotated the players based on their characteristics. The strategy has not changed, let alone the identity."
Napoli's next game sees them host Genoa at the Stadio San Paolo.
