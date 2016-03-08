Ancelotti :'It was a defense problem, it was a subdued performance overall'

03 April at 22:35
Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has given his judgement of his side's 2-1 loss to Empoli, saying that it was a very subdued performance overall.

Napoli fell 18 points behind Juventus in the Serie A, making sure that Juve will win the Scudetto if they win the next two games. Goals from Diego Farias and Giovanni di Lorenzo helped Empoli to a crucial win in the bid to avoid relegation this season.

Ancelotti was talking to DAZN after the game and he assessed the loss saying that it was a subdued performance from the team overall.

He said: "Match subdued from beginning to end, deserved defeat, there is not much to say. We have to roll up our sleeves and think about the next game.

"The defeats are never physiological, we were messy, unattentive and we don't have following the plans.

"Defense? It was not a defense problem, it was a subdued performance in general. Training? We rotated the players based on their characteristics. The strategy has not changed, let alone the identity."

Napoli's next game sees them host Genoa at the Stadio San Paolo.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.