Ancelotti: 'Juve not unbeatable, if Ronaldo plays is a problem for Napoli'
02 March at 18:45Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke in a press conference ahead of the Azzurri Serie A clash against Juventus: “We have more self-confidence now and the lads are fit. There is no better moment to face Juventus. I’m happy to see Ronaldo but if he plays it’ll be a problem for us. It’s right to face the best players. I am not thinking about the Europa League. I am happy in Naples but I don’t want to make long-term projects. I’m happy and the same goes for the club. When both parties are happy there are good chances to carry on for a long time”.
ALLEGRI – “He reads the game very well, he is more focused on players than on tactical systems and I am similar to him. However, nobody is unbeatable. Juve have plenty of experience, we need an intense game. Juve have made many investments. They have their own stadium so they can attract many investments. There is a special atmosphere here”.
SCUDETTO – “We can’t do too much talking. If we win we are still in the race, other results would send our thoughts somewhere else. A win would be important for our self-confidence, it would give us a further boost”.
ICARDI – “He is a very strong striker, but I believe he is contracted with Inter”.
Go to comments