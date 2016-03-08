Ancelotti: ‘Klopp is a friend, difficult to face with great experience’
02 October at 19:40Speaking on the eve of Napoli’s Champions League clash with Liverpool, Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti delivered his usual press conference; expressing his surprise at the appointment of Viktor Kassai as referee for the match. Kassai was in charge for a match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in April, when Ancelotti’s Bayern were robbed of the game due to several questionable refereeing decisions.
“Kassai reminds me of a nefarious precedent. I am surprised by this designation, not a long time has passed. Time usually heals things, but does not cancel them. Tomorrow we must have strength and conviction to play as we want. It will be a challenging race, we will not have total control of the game, the aspect to be improved is the management of the games in times of difficulty that there will be tomorrow as there have been on Saturday.
“Liverpool does not have a single star, there are many strong players and it is dangerous in the counterattack and in the restart. We will have to attack a lot, if we want to win it will be important to have control. It is not a decisive race but certainly very important to recover the two points lost with the Red Star.
“I have an idea of training, but we still have training today. I changed a lot in this period, maybe I will do it again. What will not change will be the strategy and the way we play. Liverpool is one of the best clubs in Europe right now. They started well and are in a great moment also physical, they gave continuity after the great season of last year when they arrived in the Champions League final. Salah? I do not know at what point is his physical recovery, but for sure it will not change his quality in the field and therefore it will be dangerous for us.
“He is a friend, a difficult opponent to face with great experience. His teams have a clear identity, they are aggressive and they are very vertical offensive. It is important to start from what we have done in Turin. We will play at home and know what help the San Paolo can give us. We will find a team of great intensity, the game will be determined by our ability to control the game. It will not be easy, we will have little time to think in the field, but we have so much confidence because we know what we can do and certainly we will do it.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments