Ancelotti laughs as he says: 'I am worried by Arsenal'

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken with Sky Sport ahead of his press conference on the eve of Arsenal clash: "Emrey has more experience than me in Europa League. His past explains his competence and his ability to prepare this kind of games", the Italian tactician said.



"He is going to be a very difficult opponent to face, I am disadvantaged because he has more experience than me but I hope to recover quickly".



"I want a brave team tomorrow. In this kind of games, bravery is needed or you can be overpowered by your opponents. We'll need to be brave and have a good strategy. I'll have to explain them well because the strategy is very clear in my head. I need to be able to explain them".



"By the way, I am very nervous and preoccupied", he said smiling before leaving the interview and entering the press conference room of the Emirates Stadium.