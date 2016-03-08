Ancelotti likely to leave Napoli at season end
07 November at 10:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to leave the club at the end of the season, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 60-year-old is under pressure after players abandoned an enforced training camp following series of poor results.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has ordered the team to be confined to a training camp after last weekend's 2-1 defeat to league rivals AS Roma which saw the Naples-based club slip to the seventh spot on the league table.
It was reported earlier that the former Real Madrid manager did not agree with the president’s idea and let the players go home after team’s recent UEFA Champions League tie against Salzburg which ended with a 1-1 score line.
As per the latest report, cracks are beginning to show between the relationship of Ancelotti and club president and it is highly likely that the former PSG manager will leave the club at the end of the season.
