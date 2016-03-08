Ancelotti loses first match as Everton manager to Pep's City

Former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti suffered his first defeat as Everton manager.



Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City survived a nervy finish to hold off Everton and end Carlo Ancelotti's unbeaten start as Toffees manager.



Everton defended well but were eventually broken down in the second half of the match against a City side desperate to hang on to whatever is left in this seasons title race.



Jesus collected an Ilkay Gundogan pass on the edge of the area to put Pep Guardiola's side ahead by curling a brilliant finish into the top corner past Jordan Pickford.



Seven minutes later, the Brazilian doubled his sides lead, finishing the match off, this time with his left foot, getting onto the end of a Riyad Mahrez assist.



Despite the loss, Carlo Ancelotti could repeatedly be seen urging his players to get the ball forward more quickly, Everton will do well to take confidence from this performance into their next fixture. They defended well for long periods, restricting City to a limited number of scoring opportunities.

Anthony Privetera