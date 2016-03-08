Ancelotti makes big claim about Ronaldo and the Ballon d’Or
28 September at 15:54Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke to media ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Juventus: “We can’t get more than three points but we are aware that a win would give us a lot of self-confidence. We want to be competitive until the end of the season and these games are important to understanding what level we are right now. We want to limit them and play our football. I don’t care about predictions and I wouldn’t sign for a draw.”
“There are no more secrets in football. Allegri is a great manager, a practical one. I am on very good terms with him. It’s going to be Juve-Napoli not Ronaldo vs. Insigne. Whoever plays a better football will win.”
“I am grateful to Ronaldo, regardless of the goals he scored to win the Champions League. I am happy that he plays in Italy now, he is an added value to every team, I think he should win the Ballon d’Or all the times.”
Go to comments