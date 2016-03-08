Ancelotti meets Liverpool with Istanbul and Athens still on his mind

Carlo Ancelotti is preparing for Napoli’s home debut in the Champions League against a very dangerous Liverpool side that reached the final of the competition last season. The former Real Madrid and Milan coach has a history with the English side, in particular in two memorable Champions League finals while at Milan.



Napoli has started the season in an unconvincing manner. The Partenopei sit second in the Serie A table but have already lost 2 league matches out of 7 this season, while last season they only lost a total of 3 during the whole campaign. In the Champions League, it is nothing rosy as well for Ancelotti’s men so far after a 0-0 draw in the group opener against Red Star Belgrade.



Now, Napoli has to step up against an opponent of high calibre. An opponent Carlo Ancelotti knows very well and one that he has mixed feelings about connected to the past.



The previous encounters between the coach and Liverpool date back to 2005 and 2007 in Istanbul and Athens, respectively. Two very different games, with Milan in the lead in both of them, even by three goals in Turkey. But one match ended in a penalty loss after a heroic Liverpool comeback and the other with a Pippo Inzaghi brace and the Rossoneri getting revenge in Greece.



What can be expected from another Ancelotti - Liverpool clash this time? It is difficult to say. The Italian coach does not have the legendary Milan squads at his disposal, but still a very capable team, while Klopp’s team is doing very well so far this season and are looking to build on this success.



There is great unpredictability surrounding this fixture. Napoli can perform at a high level, but can also have their downs, while the same can be also said about Liverpool. On Wednesday, there will be no Pippo Inzaghi, Steven Gerrard or Ricardo Kaka, but two quality and dynamic teams with an eye for beautiful and modern football.

What can be definitely said is that the Stadio San Paolo will witness a festival of football, with many players of high class featuring. However, are there grounds to talk about the victor of this clash? Not really. If both teams perform the way they can and want to, we may also witness a night of many goals.









Nikita Fesyukov