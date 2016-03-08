Ancelotti: ‘Napoli don’t miss Jorginho’

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport after Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Roma: “The team is doing well, we are scoring goals with our strikers and I am happy of the players that come off the bench. Roma didn’t leave us lot of space, it was hard to score. We don’t change our style depending on the strikers, I chose Milik today because he had played against Psg and he was a little tired.”



“Fabian Ruiz? He is a great player, he is consistent. He is always in the right area of the pitch and he has personality despite being very young. It’s an excellent signing.”



“The midfield is very solid, the club built an important team. We have a deep squad, with quality. We replaced Jorginho, who was an important player for this team, with many quality and young footballers.”



“Champions League? Anything can happen, if we beat Psg at home we’ll have good chances.”

