Ancelotti: Napoli star will stay home against Udinese. We’re not distracted by PSG

Carlo Ancelotti has just spoken during the press conference before the match against Udinese. These are his most relevant words.



LINE UP: “The next Champions League match doesn’t affect my choices, tomorrow is an important match, absolute priority for the away match we will play in Udine. We have Luperto and Ounas out”.



INSIGNE: “He has nothing serious, but he isn’t available [for the match against Udinese]. He will remain in Naples and we will see if we can recover him for Wednesday”.



NEW CONTRACT: “My priority is doing well here: I'm getting good in Naples, I've said it many times. The others and the president feel good, it is a path that has just begun but we will see if we can do even better in the future”.

PSG - "First of all, we think first about doing well with Udinese, then we will think about PSG. We are not distracted by the thought of the Champions League: the goal is to win tomorrow".



INSIGNE 2: "Recoverable for the Champions League? I think so".

