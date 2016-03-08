Ancelotti confirms Higuain to Chelsea, reveals interest in Man Utd target, lifts lid on Liverpool star and CR7
19 January at 11:10Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he's willing to die for Chelsea target Hirving Lozano.
The Mexican winger, who shone at the FIFA World Cup this past summer, has been a target for big European sides and Chelsea and Napoli are two sides who have been heavily linked with a move for the Mexican.
In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Ancelotti talked about Lozano and Nicolo Barella. He said: " We were after Lobotka last summer , when we risked losing Fabian Ruiz because of the release clause clause. Barella is strong, Lozano is a player I would like to die for.
"But now I keep my team, which is a great team. "
ZIDANE – “When I was at Parma I refused to sign Baggio because he wanted to play as an attacking midfielder. I had Chiesa and Crespo and I didn’t need a trequartista. I didn’t want to put the players in a cage and Baggio only wanted to play in that position. He already had an agreement with Parma. With Zidane at Juve I did the opposite thing. I gathered the whole team around one champion”.
KEITA – “I wanted to sign him at Bayern Munich and Rummenigge said I could meet him here in Naples. He was incredible at Leipzig, in Liverpool he has highs and lows”.
LIVERPOOL – “The Anfield game was not wrong. They scored five goals against Roma in last season’s semi-final!”
HIGUAIN TO CHELSEA – “Three common interests (Piatek to Milan, Higuain to Chelsea and Morata to Atletico)
RONALDO – “I’ve never had problems to substitute him. I only had problems with Seedorf. Clarence was a regular starter but when I replaced him he was always complaining. I knew the day after the game he would complain and ask me why he was substituted. It was a habit and it became a kind of joke. After the substitution Tassotti used to tell me: ‘Expect him in the headquarters tomorrow’”.
