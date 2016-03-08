Ancelotti on former Juve striker Kean: 'He must be patient, but can become a top striker'
26 December at 13:40New Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the unhappy former Juventus striker Moise Kean in an interview with English media outlet Liverpool Echo via Calciomercato.com today.
“Expectations for him are very high but he is 19 years old, we have to be a little calmer and patient. He has the right qualities to become a Premier League striker but, as I said, it takes time because he's 19, he's in a new country, with new team-mates and a new coach.”
The former AC Milan and Real Madrid coach then touched on what work will be done to try and help the former Juventus striker.
“We have to work with him, try to help him improve... but he has to be patient too. It doesn't matter if you play or not, you have to try to use this moment to improve yourself every single day.”
Finally, Ancelotti discussed about his work guiding young players during his time as the head coach of Parma.
“The same thing happened in Parma. I had a lot of young players who became great players. Thuram, Crespo, Cannavaro..."
Everton are currently 15th in the league after 18 games, only four points ahead of 18th place Aston Villa.
Apollo Heyes
