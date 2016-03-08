Ancelotti on Lozano: 'I don't know anything about it'

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he knows nothing about the club's links with Hirving Lozano and James Rodriguez.After Napoli's 1-2 defeat to Barcelona, Ancelotti was talking to the press and he talked about the two players.He said: "Hirving Lozano? I don't know anything about it, but unfortunately the market closes at the end of August so let's wait for what will happen.

"James Rodriguez? I don't want to talk about it right now, it's a topic we talk about too much. If I have to talk about something that concerns him, I ask him directly."