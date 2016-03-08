Ancelotti on Napoli: 'This is my project and I decide which way it goes'
11 May at 10:35Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has given the impression that he is planning for a big project at the partenopei, saying that he decides which way it goes.
Ancelotti arrived at Napoli last summer after the exit of Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea and has had a rather average season so far at Naples. His side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages and they will finish second in the league.
Ancelotti gave a long interview to Il Roma and talked about the project at Napoli in elaborate fashion.
He said: "After a year I know everyone better and I 'm more into the project . Napoli wants to continue to grow with a serious and healthy project. Follies are no longer part of the world of football.
"Napoli respects financial fair play a lot. Albiol's absence makes himself felt, with Hamsik I don't think we would have done better. I am certainly not the one who wants Naples to weaken.
"Those who remain will be convinced by the field and the result, the second place is not to be thrown away. There are teams that do not yet know if they will go to the Champions League. Improving the team depends not only on you but also on who reinforces on the other side."
