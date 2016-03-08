Ancelotti praises Gattuso: 'It would be a true miracle'

18 April at 13:15
In an interview with Tuttosport, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his former player Gennaro Gattuso, and how he sees the current AC Milan manager.
 
"If I expected Rino to do so well? Well yes, I was expecting it. Rino is the same as he's always been, he's very good and showed good sense, energy and lucidity in managing the team.
 
"Thinking about it, he's also showed great tactical awareness, considering everything that has happened to his team this year. I say, if he leads Milan back to the Champions League, it would be a true miracle," he concluded.
 

