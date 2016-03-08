Ancelotti praises Mbappe and reveals why PSG can win the Champions League this season
04 November at 14:15Napoli - PSG in the Champions League is around the corner and the coach of the Italians Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Telefoot about the key matchup of the two teams that will answer many questions regarding qualification to the next round.
"It is an important match and can be decisive for both teams, we ended up in a very difficult group. To win we will need an extraordinary performance because we do not have exceptional players like them," he said.
"In previous seasons PSG lacked experience in important matches in the Champions League, but this year the team is stronger and the players have more confidence. They can win the Champions League this year.
"Mbappe? He can write history. I think Mbappe and Neymar can be the successors of Ronaldo and Messi and if Kylian does not win the Ballon d'Or this year, he will win it over the next few years.
"Verratti? He is important for his team. He was very good in the first leg. I will have the opportunity to greet him: there is a mutual affection and a good relationship. He arrived young in Paris and now continues to grow," Ancelotti concluded.
