Ancelotti press conference “We will be ready”

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has been speaking to press before Napoli’s Europa League last 16 tie with RB Salzburg. Napoli face the Austrian side, with the Europa League now looking like their only realistic chance to win any silverware this season, after they lost 2-1 at home to Juventus at the weekend, falling 16 points behind Juve in the league.



On the Salzburg game - “The team is calm, focused and motivated, it's a very important and delicate match, but we know what we need to do. The profile will be different, but we will prepare well. Salzburg play with a high rhythm and we need to be ready. The tie is played over 180 minutes, the first leg will not be decisive but important to direct the qualification.”



On the Juventus game – “I do not think there will be any psychological problems after the loss to Juventus, sorry for the result, but the performance has been very comforting. The loss against Juventus hurts less than certain victories, I hope there is room for improvement and that that is produced."





