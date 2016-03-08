Naples will take on Fiorentina in the Serie A clash that is scheduled between the two sides at the Stadio San Paolo.

The manager of the Naples club, Carlo Ancelotti was asked several questions in the pre match press conference today.

We have Chiriches' injury, we'll find some solutions to make up for his absence, somebody's back to bit tired, but they're all available tomorrow, "the former manager of Paris St Germain was

quoted

as saying by Calciomercato.com.

will start tomorrow, Ancelotti said,"I have not chosen yet, because they are in the same condition ... They arrived a bit tired yesterday, I will decide after today's training.”