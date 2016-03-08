Ancelotti: 'Racism? Orsato did well to stop the game, with cameras...'
23 September at 11:45
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Rai 2 (via calciomercato.com) about Italy's problem with racism during the games. In the interview, he praised referee Daniele Ordato for stopping play during Atalanta-Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon, something which wasn't appreciated by the crowd.
"Orsato has done very well by temporarily suspending the match between Fiorentina and Atalanta for what happened to Dalbert. It is a step forward, others will be there," he began.
Following the incidents towards Lukaku and Kessie, Dalbert was attacked by the Atalanta fans last night. As a result, Orsato haltered play and ordered the stadium announcer to read out an anti-racism message, which was met by whistles from the crowd.
"We must follow this line. Today (yesterday), Infantino said "enough "and we say so too. Now we also have the advantage of having cameras in the stadiums, we need to intervene," he concluded.
At least this time, unlike the incidents for Lukaku and Kessie, the play was stopped and the referee acknowledged the situation. Hopefully, they will keep moving in that direction, as we haven't seen any real improvement yet.
In short, the league has to be more firm on the matter, banning those that create the issues in the stadiums. As Ancelotti states, with the cameras in the stadiums these days, it is certainly possible.
