Ancelotti reveals difference between 'extraordinary' Ronaldo and other players

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sport, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti returned to the matchup between Juventus and Atletico Madrid in which the Bianconeri defeated the Spanish side 3-0 and qualified to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.



"Ronaldo never fails in these games. There are great players who play well in the important matches but he celebrates himself. This is the difference between the great players and champions, like him," he said.



"With him, I lived good moments, the others are likely doing the same. I have already enjoyed enough with him. Juventus? They are very strong, Atletico is not easy to deal with. Juve made an extraordinary impression," Ancelotti added.