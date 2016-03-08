Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed how he intends to reap successes at the partenopei.After having been appointed as the club's boss this past summer, replacing Maurizio Sarri, Ancelotti has done a job at the Stadio San Paolo. The club is currently second in the Serie A and recently picked up a 3-0 win over Udinese.Ancelotti was recently in conversation with France Football and he was asked about his project at Napoli.He said: "Napoli has been playing very well for several years, so the quality is there. I will try to bring some experience, help the team to have a little more personality, courage in some moments where we play a bit."There is not a clear Ancelotti style, because I build my game based on the characteristics of my players. Some coaches start with a game idea and try to get players into that style."The players that I have and adapted my style to them at PSG. In my day I do not think there was the will to put absolutely an Italian culture."Kaustubh Pandey