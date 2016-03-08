Ancelotti reveals how he convinced Napoli star to stay
08 November at 15:00Fresh off the back of another draw with Paris Saint-Germain in Europe, Carlo Ancelotti is proving that he has what it takes to lead Napoli. The head coach has done a great job after taking over from Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri and he spoke to DAZN, detailing more about his first months in Naples and how he convinced Marek Hamsik to stay.
“I knew that Hamsik had an offer to go away, then I explained to him that for me it was an important player and that I would have liked if he had left, I told him I wanted to change his role: maybe this is what convinced him to stay because he wanted to try something new.
“The possibility of going back to the Italian league is one of the things that convinced me the most to accept the Napoli proposal. From a technical point of view, speaking in English does not create any problem, but from an emotional and psychological point of view, speaking one's own language is another thing.
“De Laurentiis? The president and I have spoken every so often for years. This summer we also did the holidays together. He is a president who has become passionate with time: now he follows everything, he informs everything, but knows how to delegate. He is a very frank person.”
