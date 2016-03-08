Ancelotti reveals how Napoli and Liverpool can kick Psg out of Champions League

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport after the partenopei 1-1 draw against Roma on Sunday night. The Italian tactician took over at the San Paolo in the summer to replace Maurizio Sarri.



At the beginning, there was a lot of skepticism around Ancelotti's Napoli appointment but in the first few months of him being the new Napoli boss, the Italian has confirmed to be one of the top managers out there.



Speaking about Napoli's Champions League campaign that sees the Partenopei in the same group of Liverpool and Psg, Ancelotti revealed how his side can snatch a qualification for the last 16-stage of the competition he's won three times in his managerial career: ​“Anything can happen in the last three games", Ancelotti said. "If we beat Psg at home we’ll have good chances to qualify."



Napoli sit second in the Champions League group B. The Italians have five points after three games, Liverpool have one more while Psg has only five. The Partenopei are set to face Psg and Red Star Belgrade at home before meeting Liverpool at Anfield Road in the final game of the group stage.