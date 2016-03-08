Ancelotti reveals how to end Napoli's goal drought

Ancelotti demands his team are not underestimated as he sets his sites on Europa League glory. Carlo Ancelotti ensures his side ‘want to go all the way’ ahead of tomorrow Europa League tie against FC Zurich, as his side take a 3 – 1 lead into the second leg at the San Paolo.



“The team are playing good football, we have the desire to score more goals and we’re focused on this game, which shouldn’t be underestimated,” Ancelotti ahead of Thursday’s second leg. “We have a result that comforts us, but I want to avoid surprises. I have nothing to say to the fans who haven’t been turning up.



“There’ll be some rotation. We used up a lot of energy in the games against Zurich and Torino. Of course, Chiriches will start from the first minute. “Everyone has the ability to manage these moments of not scoring. It’s how forwards work. There was a time when Milik was better than Mertens and vice versa. “It requires more attention. The problem will be solved without any particular alchemy. We’re only lacking clarity and precision. I expect a few more goals from the midfielders.



“In the last three months of the season we’ll all be under scrutiny and this will have to be motivation for us because that’s when our campaign will be determined.



“We’ve reached a key point of the season so now we need to put in even more effort, especially in the Europa League, where you’re in or out. We want to go all the way".