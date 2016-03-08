Ancelotti's son Davide: 'Insigne is an exemplary professional'
26 April at 18:55Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide has praised Lorenzo Insigne's attitude, despite rumors talking of a fallout between the club's manager and the winger.
Insigne has now been linked with a move away from Napoli, with clubs like Liverpool and Bayern being seen as potential destinations. The Italian did not react well to his substitution against Arsenal in the second leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League.
Carlo's son Davide was recently talking to Sky Sports about Insigne and his professionalism and attitude. He praised him for it.
He said: "Insigne is an exemplary professional, he trains with great professionalism and tries to make the most of everything that is proposed to him.
"As an assistant I can say that he is a great professional and a great player. Here in Naples we work very well, as a son I see my father happy. I renew for life? Why not, that is fine. "
The 27-year-old has appeared in 25 Serie A games this season, scoring nine times and assisting thrice.
