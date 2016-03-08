Ancelotti, second-year syndrome at Napoli

Napoli have a problem and that problem is not a new one, as it is something manager Carlo Ancelotti is pretty used to.The draw against Genk in the UEFA Champions League and the usual long list of regrets has left its mark on the team.Ancelotti's team continues to show the same defects which they had last season. In the defensive line, there have been too many mistakes, that too just in the early phase of the season whereas in front of the goal, the forwards have been not clinical enough.The season which just started is already looking like a long one, especially on the domestic front where the club have already suffered defeats against Juventus and Cagliari.Ancelotti was considered to be a great bet and a great investment by club President Aurelio De Laurentiis to start a new chapter after the departure of Maurizio Sarri.De Laurentiis really gave his all for the new project once he hired a world-renowned manager, as he went on to sign some of the big names in Italian football—Fabian Ruiz, Hirving Lozano and Kostas Manolas.However, things are not going as per planned for the former AC Milan manager and it seems that it is turning out to be the second-year syndrome for the 60-year-old.It happened with Ancelotti at most of his previous jobs including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.Even though the former PSG manager has a contract with the current club till 2021, but if his team will not be able to compete for the league title this season, it will not be a surprise if he will leave come the summer of 2020.Andrea Distaso