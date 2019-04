Ancelotti sees a future for PSG target at Napoli

Napoli midfielder Allan was on the cusp of a big-money move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in January. Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis eventually put a €120m+ price tag on the Brazilian but there were reports that PSG were prepared to offer at least €70-80m for the 28-year-old's signature.Allan was dropped from selection for the Neapolitan side for a few games in January but has promptly returned to selection and has been picked in a majority of teams since. PSG are still interested but it now appears that the Brazilian's future is more than likely tied to Naples.Allan has assisted three goals in 27 Serie A games this season, 23 starts and four substitute appearances, and has a 7.17 average rating, as per WhoScored.com. La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti still sees Allan is a vital part of the Neapolitan project and, therefore, it is likely that he will stay on at the club this summer.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.