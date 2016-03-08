Ancelotti sees a future for PSG target at Napoli
06 April at 11:15Napoli midfielder Allan was on the cusp of a big-money move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in January. Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis eventually put a €120m+ price tag on the Brazilian but there were reports that PSG were prepared to offer at least €70-80m for the 28-year-old's signature.
Allan was dropped from selection for the Neapolitan side for a few games in January but has promptly returned to selection and has been picked in a majority of teams since. PSG are still interested but it now appears that the Brazilian's future is more than likely tied to Naples.
Allan has assisted three goals in 27 Serie A games this season, 23 starts and four substitute appearances, and has a 7.17 average rating, as per WhoScored.com. La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti still sees Allan is a vital part of the Neapolitan project and, therefore, it is likely that he will stay on at the club this summer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments