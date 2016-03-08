Ancelotti sends warning to Liverpool and Juventus

27 October at 13:30
Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Il Mattino about the Azzurri campaign in Serie A and Champions League.

The Azzurri are in race to win the title and sit just four points behind Juventus in Serie A. In Europe, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won against Liverpool at the San Paolo and drew 2-2 in Paris against Psg earlier this week.

“We need to do something extraordinary to beat Juventus”, Ancelotti said.

“Everybody said that it would be extraordinary to beat Liverpool but we did it, we beat Liverpool and we proved that extraordinary doesn’t mean impossible.”

“I am excited to work for Napoli. I wouldn’t call it a company, it’s doesn’t sound kind to me. I am only working for the good of the people who hired me. I feel I am a fan of Napoli. I’ve been the fan of every team I’ve coached. I still support some of them, but not them all…”
 

